125 years

Tuesday, April 9, 1894

While coming to Sidney this morning, John F. and Albert Howell were thrown out of their buggy near the school house on the Port Jefferson pike, and John F. suffered a bad ankle injury. Their horse frightened at an umbrella. The buggy and harness were broken up and a basket of eggs they started to Sidney with never reached there.

———

Oscar Kah has gone to Baraboo, Wis., to resume his position as advance agent with Ringling Brothers circus.

100 years ago

Tuesday, April 9, 1919

The fire alarm was sounded about 2 o’clock this morning when it was thought the court house was on fire. Police standing at the Spot corner noticed what appeared to be considerable smoke around the court house tower. It is thought smoke either from the brewery or water works may have given the appearance of coming from the court house.

75 years ago

Tuesday, April 9, 1944

The Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association expected to complete today the mailing of cards showing the results of the recent chest x-ray program conducted here. Of the more than 5,000 persons x-rayed, 114 were found to have positive cases of tuberculosis. They are to have additional x-rays and treatment.

———

The Office of War Information reported today that the armed forces now total 10,900,000, only 400,000 short of the goal, but warned that inductions cannot be reduced materially before July at the earliest. The Shelby County Selective Service board received today a call for 55 men to be sent to Fort Thomas, Ky., on Apr. 22.

50 years ago

Tuesday, April 9, 1969

CINCINNATI – Pete Rose, the Cincinnati Reds’ “new” $85,000 center fielder, opened defense of his major league batting crown today against ace right-hander Don Drysdale and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the traditional National League opening game at Crosley Field. Sunshine and temperatures around 70 degrees were forecast by the weather bureau. Rose, who hit .335 last year, was joined in the Reds’ formidable batting array by Alex Johnson, Lee May, Tony Perez, Tommy Helms and Johnny Bench, 21, the National League Rookie of the Year in 1968.

———

Approximately 1,000 youngsters participated in the annual Sidney Post, American Legion Easter egg hunt held Sunday afternoon at the Shelby County fairgrounds. Approximately 2,600 eggs, boiled and colored by members of the Legion Friday evening, were hidden on the grounds for the occasion. Frank Lunsford was chairman for the affair and was assisted on the planning by Leonard Curtis, Don Heintz and Vernon Coverstone.

25 years ago

Tuesday, April 9, 1994

Finishing touches are being put on plans to fortify the Great Miami River levee from the Big Four Bridge to the north line of Berger Park. The levee is being built up to protect homes in south Sidney that have been repeatedly flooded during periods of heavy rainfall.

———

ANNA – Anna High School will present the Broadway musical “My Fair Lady” tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. The leading male role of the language Professor Henry Higgins is played by senior Chad Kohler. The leading female role of the flower girl Eliza Dolittle is played by junior Maria Schroeder.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

