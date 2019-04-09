Hanging out at the game

Gracyn Beasley, 9, of Versailles, daughter of Jeff and Jodi Beasley, hangs out under the bleachers at her sister, Gabriella Beasley’s, Versailles softball game against Bradford. The game was held at Versailles Saturday, April 6. Beasley played shortstop for the game.

Gracyn Beasley, 9, of Versailles, daughter of Jeff and Jodi Beasley, hangs out under the bleachers at her sister, Gabriella Beasley’s, Versailles softball game against Bradford. The game was held at Versailles Saturday, April 6. Beasley played shortstop for the game. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN040919Bleachers.jpg Gracyn Beasley, 9, of Versailles, daughter of Jeff and Jodi Beasley, hangs out under the bleachers at her sister, Gabriella Beasley’s, Versailles softball game against Bradford. The game was held at Versailles Saturday, April 6. Beasley played shortstop for the game. Luke Gonneberg | Sidney Daily News