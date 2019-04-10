125 years

Wednesday, April 10, 1894

A Bellefontaine man was fined $25 and costs when he appeared before Mayor Ailes on a charge of malicious destruction of property. Forcibly ejected from Henry Albers grocery and saloon yesterday afternoon, when he became intoxicated and refused to pay his bill, the man picked up a keg of fish setting on the pavement, and threw it through the plate glass in the door.

100 years ago

Wednesday, April 10, 1919

Cheery Cheer Clark is now selling the Delco farm lighting system in Shelby County. He succeeds W.A. Watkins who has been transferred to Champaign County.

———

An extemporaneous speaking contest will be held Friday evening in the high school auditorium under the sponsorship of the College of Wooster. Representing Sidney High will be Miss Ellen Wagner, with Miss Eleanor Boyer as alternate. Other schools speakers will be Piqua, Troy, Xenia and Urbana.

75 years ago

Wednesday, April 10, 1944

Mrs. E.N. Smith, co-owner of the recently opened Valley Inn on West Poplar Street, the former Terminal hotel, has purchased the entire interest in the inn and has assumed full ownership.

———

Fighter Ace of World War II is the title bestowed upon 23-year-old Don Gentile, of Piqua following a dispatch last night from a United States fighter base in England, stating that the Piqua flyer is credited with destroying 27 enemy planes. He has been a member of the Royal Air Force since June 1941.

50 years ago

Wednesday, April 10, 1969

ANNA – Donald Lamar Richardson, 26, of Anna, will graduate Friday from the Ohio State Patrol Academy, Columbus. He is a 1960 graduate of Anna High School and worked as a blacksmith with his father until he entered the Army in 1964.

———

Sale of the nationally circulated Linn’s Weekly Stamp News to the Sidney Printing and Publishing Co. was jointly announced today by Carl P. Rueth, publisher of the world’s largest stamp collectors newspaper, and J. Oliver Amos, president of the local publishing firm.

25 years ago

Wednesday, April 10, 1994

Sidney High School senior Aaron Money was the third highest-scoring individual in the senior division of the recent Edison State Community College math competition. Sidney High School’s team placed fourth out of 16 teams. Money was third out of approximately 75 seniors who competed. Other members of the team were Kantessa Zwiebel, David Smith and Keri DeVelvis.

———

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Oliver Purnell, who guided Old Dominion University to post-season tournaments in each of his three seasons at the helm, was chosen head coach at the University of Dayton on Friday. Purnell, 40, replaces Jim O’Brien.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org