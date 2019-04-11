Crash on Michigan Street sends 2 to hospital

Sidney Police stand next to one of two vehicles that were involved in an accident around 8:37 p.m. Thursday, April 11 on the Michigan Street I-75 overpass. Two people were transported by to the hospital by ambulance. A third person had minor injuries. Sidney Police and Sidney firefighters responded to the scene which caused a traffic back up in the westbound lane of Michigan Street.

Sidney firefighters stand next to the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Sidney firefighters stand next to the other vehicle involved in the crash.

