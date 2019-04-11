Crash on Michigan Street sends 2 to hospital

Sidney Police stand next to one of two vehicles that were involved in an accident around 8:37 p.m. Thursday, April 11 on the Michigan Street I-75 overpass. Two people were transported by to the hospital by ambulance. A third person had minor injuries. Sidney Police and Sidney firefighters responded to the scene which caused a traffic back up in the westbound lane of Michigan Street.
Sidney firefighters stand next to the other vehicle involved in the crash.
