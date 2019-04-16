125 years

Tuesday, April 16, 1894

It is reported that the C.H. & D. will put on four 45-miles-per-hour flyers between Toledo and Cincinnati – two each way. The distance – 202 miles – will be covered in five hours, two-and-a-half less than at present.

———

The State Board of Agriculture has ordered that all trees affected with the “black knot” be cut down and burned. This is the only way to rid a plum or cherry orchard of this pestilence.

100 years ago

Tuesday, April 16, 1919

At the meeting of city council last night, a committee composed of Councilmen Berger, Hewitt and Loudenback was named to investigate the matter of taking in several new additions to the city. It has been proposed to annex a large plot north of the city, including Bennett Heights, Mt. Auburn, and Jimtown, the Syndicate addition to Wagner’s Park and East Sidney, along with several other plots.

———

The fate of the former Kaiser is in the hands of President Wilson to decide whether he remains in Holland or goes to another St. Helena.

75 years ago

Tuesday, April 16, 1944

Members of the junior class at Sidney High School presented “Second Fiddle” as their class play last evening in the school auditorium. Directed by Miss Olive Owens, the cast included: Shirley Shively, Donald Wright, Betty Dye, Arlyn Robinson, Ronald Harrison, Letitia Burke, JoAnn Zimpfer, Marilyn Guerry, and Bill Lonsbury.

———

Mrs. Ray Burke has been named chairman of the women’s group of the Sidney Country Club, to plan the program for the first two months of the summer season. Miss Irene Jarfas was named secretary-treasurer to assist Mrs. Burke.

50 years ago

Tuesday, April 16, 1969

Word was received today by Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Harman of 1406 North Main Street, that their son, 1st Lt. John Harman, 22, has been wounded in action in Vietnam. A telegram received from the Defense Department stated that Lt. Harman was in combat April 11 when a fragment struck him in the left arm and upper lumbar region of his back.

25 years ago

Tuesday, April 16, 1994

Lehman High School will present the fun-filled musical “Bells Are Ringing” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cast as Ella Peterson is senior Molly O’Leary; Jeffery Moss is played by senior Dan Bogart. Playing Sue is sophomore Mandy Riddle and Sandor is played by senior Eric Soder.

———

Dr. William Ross III of Sidney has been named Ohio High School Social Studies Teacher of the Year of the Ohio Council for the Social Studies. He will receive a $250 cash ward and a plaque.

———

One of Ohio’s top coaches has resigned after 22 years, half her life, as head basketball coach of the Fort Loramie Lady Redskins. Jane Poeppelman bows out with an amazing 339 career coaching victories, and ranks fourth on the all-time list among girls’ basketball coaches in Ohio.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society as a public service to the community.

