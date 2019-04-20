125 years

Saturday, April 20, 1894

At a meeting at the implement store of G.R. Loudenback last night, the organization for a bicycle club in Sidney was completed. The officers elected include: W.P. Harmony, president; B.W. Maxwell, vice president; B.M. Donaldson, secretary, and Sam Lyon, treasurer. Twenty-five persons have signified their intention of becoming members.

———

The commissioners and children’s home committee met this morning and decided on a location for the children’s home. The Duncan farm and about 10 acres of the Doorley farm, southeast of the town were selected.

100 years ago

Saturday, April 20, 1919

The whippet tank arrived in the city this afternoon about 3:45. A large number of soldiers were taken to Botkins in automobiles to accompany the tank to Sidney. A parade was given about the city with it and it was then taken to Gramercy Park, where a demonstration was given.

75 years ago

Saturday, April 20, 1944

Miss Margaret Gattes, a nurse in the United States Army Nursing Corps, has been promoted to the rank of major, according to word received here by her mother, Mrs. Magdalene Gattes, 220 South Brooklyn Avenue.

———

Mrs. W.H.C. Goode, recognized leader in nation, state and local Methodist church circles, has been honored by the north Central jurisdiction of the Ohio Conference of the Methodist church by having a community house in Toledo named for her. Located at 1324 Superior Street, it will be known in the future as the Ida Haslup Goode Center.

50 years ago

Saturday, April 20, 1969

Army Specialist Four Lawrence D. Rickey has been killed in Vietnam action, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Orville Rickey of Anna, learned over the weekend. A telegram received at 9 p.m. Saturday from the Department of the Army verified word received earlier. Two Army officers from Lima advised the parents Saturday afternoon of the sad news. The official telegram said in part that Specialist Rickey was killed in action in Vietnam on April 15 while in a combat operation when a hostile mine detonated.

25 years ago

Saturday, April 20, 1994

Photo: William Balling of Troy is sworn in as an officer of the Sidney Police Department Wednesday morning by City Manager William Barlow. Balling, 23, is a graduate of Tecumseh High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Wright State University.

———

The Houston High School prom will be held Saturday night, with crowning of a king and queen a highlight of the event. King candidates are David Hall, Aaron Berning and Brian Crim. Queen candidates are: Lori Poeppelman, Addie Plank, and Rachel Ernst.

———

Photo: Working on the frame for a new addition to VisionMark is Tony Smith of Ferguson Construction. He is doing roof work for the about 6,500-square-foot addition to the business at 2309 Industrial Drive. The $250,000 project is to build an addition to house a new operation – screening.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

