Sidney man sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A 44-year-old Sidney man was ordered to serve 23 months in state prison on drugs charges in two separate cases. Another city man was sentenced to 17 months of incarceration, also on drug charges, in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently.

A jury also found a Sidney man not guilty on domestic violence charges.

Rickey Reed, 310 Enterprise Drive, was sentenced to 12 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on Nov. 17, 2017, in possession of Fentanyl. The sentence was imposed after he was found guilty of a probation violation.

Reed was also sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on Dec. 28 in possession of Methamphetamine.

Judge James Stevenson ordered the prison term be served consecutively, or one after the other, to a sentence imposed in the previous case.

Donte L. Jelks, 28, 320 S. Miami Ave., was sentenced to serve 17 months in the state prison system for selling drugs near a school although he received much more jail time overall.

Jelks received 11-month sentences on each of two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, and 17 months on one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was also ordered to forfeit $1,890 in cash obtained through illegal drug sales.

All three prison sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

On Dec. 17, Sidney and Piqua Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant at Jelks’ home. A large amount of marijuana, cash and a cellphone were seized.

Kayla M. Hammons, 27, 317 New St., was sentenced to 12 months with the ODRC Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested on Oct. 22 with Methamphetamine.

Previously, the court ordered her to five years of community control pending on her successfully completing the MonDay program in Montgomery County. On March 19, she was unsuccessfully terminated from the program violating her probation.

Aaron Paul C. Badiola, 20, 7720 Hardin-Wapak Road, was sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor. He report to jail on May 2 and will participate in the facility’s work release program.

According to online court records, he admitted having had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 13.

Domestic violence

In a recent jury trial, James Q. Ford, 45, 1350 Sixth Ave., was found not guilty on a domestic violence charge, a fourth-degree felony. It was the second jury trial for the case in recent months.

On Feb. 13, a jury became deadlocked and was unable to reach a unanimous decision regarding the state-filed case against Ford. He was on trial being accused of physically harming a female on April 16, 2018.

Previously, on Jan. 27, 2010, Ford entered a guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, in a case negotiated with prosecutors. On Feb. 19 that year, Ford was sentenced to 180 days in the Shelby County Jail, fined $250, and ordered to make no contact with the victim for two years.

Zachary C. Thornhill, 30, 701 Johnston Drive, entered a negotiated guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor during a recent status conference. When sentenced he faces a maximum of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

On March 2, Thornhill injured a female. Online court records also indicate he has a previous domestic violence conviction in Champaign County.

An Anna man remains housed at the Shelby County Jail without bond after not appearing in court on two separate cases for drug-related offenses.

An arrest warrant was issued for Robert William Tillman, 21, 14350 State Route 119, Anna, and his bond forfeited, when he failed to appear in court on April 18.

The first case was to revoke his probation from an offense on Feb. 19, 2018, being charged with possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, after being arrested with cocaine.

The second case involved an arrest this past Feb. 14 while alleged to be in possession of Xanax with a previous drug conviction. He is charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

In other cases:

• Douglas Leroy Selanders II, 39, St. Marys, was placed on five years of community control on an amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also fined $200, assessed court costs, order to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, and obtain and maintain employment.

He was arrested Sept. 23 with Fentanyl.

• Joshua A. Williams, 34, 231 W. Poplar St., pleaded guilty to a plea negotiated charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He faces a maximum sentence of 24 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

He was arrested Dec. 23 with Fentanyl.

• Kyle L. Freeman, 27, at large, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony during a status conference. He must also forfeit $460 in cash derived from drug sales. He faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine when sentenced.

A joint recommendation of community control was agreed upon.

• Arthur Adkins, 20, at large, entered a guilty plea to a negotiated charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during his final pretrial. He is currently being held at the county jail on a $2,500 bond.

He was found guilty of possessing Methamphetamine when he was arrested on Sept. 25.

• Ryan Parrett, 29, 1220 Morris Ave., is currently being held on a $10,000 bond stemming from a probation violation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on Jan. 10, 2017, in possession of Fentanyl.

Parrett also pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on March 1 allegedly in possession of heroin.

• Brooke Danielle Young, 301 S. Miami Ave., pleaded guilty to a plea negotiated charges of aggravated possession of drugs and complicity to forgery, both fifth-degree felonies. She remains jailed on a $2,500 bond.

On March 3, Young gave a fraudulent check to co-defendant James Cornett to cash at Meyers Garage in Newport. On March 4, she was arrested with Methamphetamine. When sentenced, she faces a maximum of 24 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

• Alysa Bell, 23, 1614 Catalpa Drive, pleaded guilty to plea negotiated charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. When sentenced she faces a maximum of 24 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

She was arrested on Oct. 26 with Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and heroin.

• Heather Lynn Hoover, 44, Findlay, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a plea negotiated charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She remains housed at the county jail on a $5,000 bond.

When sentenced she faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. She was arrested on Jan. 26 in possession of Fentanyl and heroin.

• Brittney Goings, 29, at large, entered a guilty plea to a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. When sentenced she faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

She was arrested Dec. 2 in possession of heroin.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

