125 years ago

Thursday, April 25, 1894

A petition is being circulated to build a pike from the Tawawa pike in East Sidney, over the road from that point south to the Duncan farm, thence by one branch to intersect the Deam pike near the McCloskey schoolhouse; the other branch to go down the river and intersect the Orange pike at the bridge near Joseph Stoeser’s residence, one mile south of Sidney.

100 years ago

Thursday, April 25, 1919

A large crowd was on hand last night at the high school auditorium for the presentation of the junior class play “Standing By.” Members of the cast included: James Lytle, Carolyn Given, Corwin Emmons, Marian Cook, Imogene Jones, Helen Clem, John Millholland, Elizabeth Bush, and Kenneth Rike. The play was directed by Stephen Kolb, of Hamden, O.

75 years ago

Thursday, April 25, 1944

One hundred and forty-one seniors will receive their diplomas from the eight county high schools at commencement exercises from May 11 through May 18, County School Superintendent C.E. McCorkle said today. Largest class is at Anna where there are 30 seniors. Fort Laramie will graduate 24, Jackson Center 23, Russia 15, Perry, Houston and Green, each 13, and Botkins 10.

50 years ago

Thursday, April 25, 1969

Robert Sargeant was named president at the reorganization meeting of the Citizens Committee held Thursday evening in the offices of the Sidney Tool and Die Co. Sargeant succeeds William A. Ross Jr., a member of the committee for 10 years, and president for the past four years.

———

NEW BREMEN – R. Jay Stauffer has accepted the appointment of superintendent of New Bremen schools, according to Robert Kuenning, school board president. Stauffer submitted his resignation to Mendon-Union school board Thursday night.

25 years ago

Thursday, April 25, 1994

Sidney City Council took action Monday night on an annexation-related matter and considered several other items. Council passed a resolution certifying to the Shelby County Commissioners that the city intends to provide a full range of services to the south end annexation area. The area proposed to be annexed contains 75.91 acres and includes the new Shelby County Jail, the Full Gospel Community Church, and some other properties.

———

Anna Local School District residents, staff and students celebrated the effort put forth in education during Pride Time awards ceremony held Sunday at Anna Elementary School. Teacher of the Year Awards went to Joyce Wells and Brenda Carter. Doris Bornhorst, a secretary at Anna Elementary Schools, was presented the Classified Employee of the Year Award.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

