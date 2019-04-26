Humble reassigns principals

SIDNEY — The three administrators at Sidney High School will have new jobs for the 2019-20 school year.

According to Superintendent Bob Humble, Principal Brian Powderly and Assistant Principals John Willoughby and Clayton Westerbeck have been reassigned for the upcoming school year.

Powderly, said Humble, will move to Sidney Middle School where he will assume the assistant principal position. The current assistant principal, Kevin Boerger, will move to Sidney High School as one of the two assistant principals.

Westerbeck will be a teacher in the Alternative School classroom. The school district is bringing Sidney Alternative School back to Sidney High School for the 2019-20 school year. Westerbeck had been the principal at SAS until he was assigned to SHS at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. He replaced Doug Zimmer, who moved from SHS to SAS.

A teacher had been assigned to the Alternative School, said Humble. Teacher John Tangeman will move to Sidney Middle School to replace intervention specialist Danielle McQuillen, who had resigned at the March board of education meeting.

Willoughby will be the new Workforce Academy teacher. He replaces Stephanie Davis, who resigned from the position at the April board of education meeting.

Humble said the district will be advertising for the high school principal and assistant principal positions.

The reassignments, said Humble, were the result of the three administrators failing to complete teacher evaluations.

“The timelines were not followed,” said Humble. “Certain parts of the evaluation were not done.”

The steps for a teacher evaluation, he said, includes a preconference, observation, a post conference and a walk through.

“Some of the things were done,” said Humble. “Some of them were done but not documented. Some of the things didn’t happen.”

Humble said the reassignments were needed “especially since that’s what happened last year (2017-18 school year) before I got here. One administrator was there last year and he did the same thing last year. The other two are new and didn’t do the evaluations correctly (this year).”

Administrators, said Humble, are specially trained and accredited by the state of Ohio to do teacher evaluations.

“I’m hoping this is a learning experience for them to grow and learn from their mistakes,” said Humble.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

