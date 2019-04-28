Posted on by

Careflight called after massive crash on I-75


A semi trailer's cab was destroyed and its trailer torn open from a crash involving at least one other semi trailer.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Careflight flies over a semi trailer as it takes off with a person involved in the I-75 accident.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney firefighters and Careflight workers push a person towards Careflight which landed on the northbound lanes of I-75 next to a major crash that happened in the south bound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 93 around 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Two semi trailers sustained major damage in the crash. One of the semi trailers was carrying cheddar and onion baguettes which spilled out onto the road.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney firefighters and Careflight workers push a person towards Careflight which landed on the northbound lanes of I-75 next to a major crash that happened in the south bound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 93 around 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Two semi trailers sustained major damage in the crash. One of the semi trailers was carrying cheddar and onion baguettes which spilled out onto the road.

Boxes of chedder and onion baguettes spilled out onto the road when this semi trailer was ripped open during a crash involving it and at least one other semi trailer. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Careflight flies over a semi trailer as it takes off with a person involved in the I-75 accident. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney firefighters and Careflight workers push a person towards Careflight which landed on the northbound lanes of I-75 next to a major crash that happened in the south bound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 93 around 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Two semi trailers sustained major damage in the crash. One of the semi trailers was carrying cheddar and onion baguettes which spilled out onto the road.
Sidney firefighters and Careflight workers push a person towards Careflight which landed on the northbound lanes of I-75 next to a major crash that happened in the south bound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 93 around 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Two semi trailers sustained major damage in the crash. One of the semi trailers was carrying cheddar and onion baguettes which spilled out onto the road. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News