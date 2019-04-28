Careflight called after massive crash on I-75

Boxes of chedder and onion baguettes spilled out onto the road when this semi trailer was ripped open during a crash involving it and at least one other semi trailer.

Careflight flies over a semi trailer as it takes off with a person involved in the I-75 accident.

Sidney firefighters and Careflight workers push a person towards Careflight which landed on the northbound lanes of I-75 next to a major crash that happened in the south bound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 93 around 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Two semi trailers sustained major damage in the crash. One of the semi trailers was carrying cheddar and onion baguettes which spilled out onto the road.