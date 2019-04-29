Movie magic at the drive-in

Rain didn’t stop people from watching Captain Marvel at the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theater Saturday, April 27. The first movie played was Avengers: Endgame which now holds the record for biggest opening weekend. According to Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In staff one man saw Avengers: Endgame in a movie theatre and then came out to watch it at the drive-in.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News