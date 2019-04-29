4-vehicle crash closes I-75 for five hours

SIDNEY — A four-vehicle crash, involving three semitrailers, on Interstate 75 Sunday afternoon shut down the southbound lanes for five hours and sent one of the truck drivers to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), they received a report of the crash just north of mile marker 93 on I-75 at 2:45 p.m., on Sunday, April 28. Trooper Charles Burton said for an unknown reason, the driver of a northbound commercial semitrailer traveling in the left lane went across the median and into the southbound lanes. A southbound commercial semitrailer was able to move out of the way to avoid a head-on collision, but was sideswiped by the northbound truck.

The collision caused the side of the southbound semitrailer that was hauling refrigerated loaves of garlic flavored french bread and foam from the refrigeration unit to spill all over the roadway, Burton said. The northbound truck was empty.

A third commercial semitrailer traveling behind the first southbound truck was then struck by the debris in the roadway. Burton said a four-wheel vehicle that was behind the second southbound semitrailer swerved to avoid the debris, and went into the median, causing damage. Initially a fifth vehicle was thought to be involved in the crash because it also went into the median, but Burton said upon further inspection that vehicle did not sustain any damage and was determined not to be part of the crash.

The I-75 southbound lanes were closed until about 7:39 p.m. Burton said the northbound lanes were closed for about 30 minutes to allow for CareFlight to land.

Sidney Police Department assisted with the crash with the use of its drone. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control. Sidney Fire and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) also responded to the scene.

Burton said it was a joint effort between ODOT, OSP, the Sheriff’s Office, Mantor Auto and Mayse Towing and Recovery using bucket loaders and Bobcats to clean up I-75.

The crash is still under investigation by OSP, and no further is available at this time.

Sidney firefighters and CareFlight workers push a person towards CareFlight, which landed on the northbound lanes of I-75 next to a major crash that happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 93 around 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Two semitrailers sustained major damage in the crash. One of the semitrailers was carrying cheddar and onion baguettes which spilled out onto the road. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN043019SemiCrash1-2.jpg Sidney firefighters and CareFlight workers push a person towards CareFlight, which landed on the northbound lanes of I-75 next to a major crash that happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 93 around 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Two semitrailers sustained major damage in the crash. One of the semitrailers was carrying cheddar and onion baguettes which spilled out onto the road. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Careflight flies over a semitrailer as it takes off with a person involved in the I-75 crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN043019SemiCrash2-2.jpg Careflight flies over a semitrailer as it takes off with a person involved in the I-75 crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Boxes of chedder and onion baguettes spilled out onto the road when a semitrailer was ripped open during a crash involving it, two other semitrailers and another vehicle. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN043019SemiCrash3-2.jpg Boxes of chedder and onion baguettes spilled out onto the road when a semitrailer was ripped open during a crash involving it, two other semitrailers and another vehicle. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A semi trailer’s cab was destroyed and its trailer torn open from a crash involving at least one other semi trailer. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN043019SemiCrash4-2.jpg A semi trailer’s cab was destroyed and its trailer torn open from a crash involving at least one other semi trailer. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

1 of three semi drivers taken by CareFlight

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

