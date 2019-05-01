125 Years

May 1, 1894

A.P. Wagner has put the enunciator system in his factory. The stations are located at convenient points throughout the factory, all connecting with the tool room. The workmen have only to stop at the station nearest them, touch the button and the dial at the tool room registers the station. The boy there stationed answers the call and supplies the workmen with the tools he desires.

———

Yesterday was the anniversary of the Century Club. The event was celebrated at the home of Mrs. Jacob Piper, Jr., on Main avenue by the members and a few of their friends.

100 Years

May 1, 1919

Major Hugh M. Beebe arrived home from New York City Sunday afternoon. He left today for Camp Sherman and expects to be discharged from the service within the next few days. Overseas for the past nine months, he had been serving as chief of surgical service at the evacuation hospital at Allarey, France. He said he had handled about 6,800 wounded soldiers personally, either by operation or treatment.

———

The room formerly occupied by the Red Cross workers has been taken over by the American Committee for Devastated France and will be open for work in the afternoon.

———

The governor’s office in Columbus remained silent today on the proposed Willard-Dempsey fight in Toledo.

75 Years

May 1, 1943

City Solicitor E.J. Garmhausen was sworn in yesterday in Columbus as a lieutenant junior grade in the U.S. Navy. Receiving his commission earlier this week, Garmhausen will report for active duty on June 26 at the naval training station at Hollywood, Fla.

———

Miss Margaret Graham was installed as president of the Beta Delta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi when members observed the sixth anniversary of the local group at the annual founder’s day dinner last night at the Hotel Wagner. Mrs. Harold McGee was installed as vice president; Mrs. Paul Albers, secretary; and Miss Virginia Stump, treasurer.

50 Years

May 1, 1969

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Coverstone of 839 East Court street have received a telegram from the Secretary of the Army, advising that their son, Private First Class Ronald V. Coverstone was wounded in Vietnam April 30 by fragments from a booby trap, while on combat patrol.

He received wounds to the right thigh and left hand, according to the message also stating he is hospitalized in Vietnam.

———

Mrs. Lloyd Shoemaker will be heading activities of the Opti-Mrs. Club next year. Election of officers was held Monday evening, April 28, at the home of Mrs. Harold Merkle.

Serving with Mrs. Shoemaker will be Mrs. Wright Watkins, vice president; Mrs. William Folkerth, secretary; and Mrs. Norris Cromes, treasurer.

———

“A Gift of Love” from members of the congregation of St. John’s Lutheran Church was presented to Rev. and Mrs. H.W. Swinehart by Waldo Stoner, co-chairman of the committee, on the occasion Sunday of the observance of the 45th anniversary of Rev. Swinehart’s pastorate of the local church.

Presentation of the gift, a lifetime pension for both he and Mrs. Swinehart on his retirement from the ministry, climaxed the morning worship service. The morning worship service was followed by a dinner served at the Johnson Banquet House, during which Rev. Swinehart was presented with a special gift on behalf of the North Star congregation. Climaxing the day’s program was a reception held in the fellowship room in the basement of the church, during which members of the congregation and friends had an opportunity to greet Rev. and Mrs. Swinehart.

25 Years

May 1, 1994

ROME (AP) – Pope John Paul’s fever dropped and he started some light exercise today, three days after hip surgery.

Dr. Corrado Manni said the 73-year-old pontiff should be able to get out of bed this week and stand with assistance.

The pope had the top of his fractured right thigh bone replaced with a plastic and metal prosthesis during surgery Friday. He broke the bone in a fall in his bathroom.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

