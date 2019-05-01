Houston school gets new superintendent

Outgoing Hardin-Houston Local Schools Superintendent Larry Claypool, center, and his replacement Ryan Maier, right, attend a reception in their honor in the Hardin-Houston Local School cafeteria Wednesday, May 1. Talking with them is Anna Local Schools Superintendent Andy Bixler.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News