Search warrant net arrests, drugs, cash, handgun

SIDNEY — A narcotics search warrant executed by the Sidney Police Department resulted in the arrest of three people and the confiscation of meth, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun and cash Wednesday morning.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman’s press release, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Sidney Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 121 Queen St. in Sidney. The initial entry and securing of the location had to be accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team (TRT), the release said. The TRT was used because the residence was deemed a high risk to officer’s safety.

Recovered during the search were meth, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a loaded .380 handgun and cash. As a result of the search warrant, the following three people were arrested and incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail:

• Rashaan Jones, 44, 121 Queen St., was charged with drug trafficking, a third-degree felony;

• Jarreth V. Hall, 19, 121 Queen St., was charged with drug trafficking, a third-degree felony;

• Michelle R. Dubose, 28, 121 Queen St., was charged with the possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Additional charges are being reviewed and likely will be filed at a later date.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).