125 Years

May 3, 1894

Members of council at a special meeting last night granted permission to the Postal Telegraph Co. to establish and operate a line in Sidney, providing the company pays the expense for publication of the necessary ordinance. The company must maintain an office in Sidney and is required to have its poles 40 feet in length and give the city permission to use them for fire alarm boxes or other purposes.

———

Someone entered the baggage room of the Wagner House last night and stole two cots. The matter has been reported to the police and some arrests are expected shortly.

———

Miss Ida Haslup has been appointed to read a paper before the National Education Association that meets at Asbury, N.J. in July.

———

The commissioners yesterday decided to have telephones placed in the auditor’s and clerk’s offices in the court house.

100 Years

May 3, 1919

The Shelby County Branch of the League to Enforce Peace was organized last night with the following officers: S.L. Wicoff, president; W.E. Kilborn, J.D. Barnes, and H.E. Bennett, vice presidents; Urban H. Doorley, secretary; W.A. Graham, treasurer; H.H. Needles, director of speakers; and Val Lee, director of publicity.

———

Dinsmore and Perry townships have exceeded their quotas in the Victory Loan campaign, joining the city of Sidney, and Clinton and Orange townships which reported over the top earlier in the week.

A large number of people have visited the office opened in the old post office building on Poplar street by the Sidney Realty Co. in connection with the “Little Farms Sale” being conducted at the present time on West Park street. A number of the “Little Farms” have already been sold and the sale promises to be one of the most successful ever held in the city.

75 Years

May 3, 1944

Mr. Harry K. Forsyth was elected president for next year, when members of the Book Club held their final meeting for this year yesterday in the home of Mrs. Urban Doorley. Mrs. Jesse Wright was named vice president, Mrs. Edward Grey, secretary, and Mrs. Edward Sparks, treasurer.

———

The Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association said today that the mailing has been completed to those whose chests were normal at the x-ray program here last November. A total of 5,000 cards were placed in the mail. The program revealed a total of 114 new cases of tuberculosis and 175 others who have other chest problems.

50 Years

May 3, 1969

JACKSON CENTER –James Wright has been named superintendent of Jackson Center school with a two-year contract effective Aug. 1. He replaced Robert Warner, who resigned in mid-February.

For the past two years Wright has been high school principal and guidance director. His appointment as superintendent leaves a vacancy for the high school principal post.

———

Dr. Fredrik A. Schiotz, president of the American Lutheran Church, and other district and conference officials will join members of St. Johns Lutheran Church, Sunday, in a program honoring Rev. H.W. Swinehart on the 45th anniversary of his assuming the pastorate of the Sidney church.

Rev. Swinehart came to the Sidney church on May 4, 1924. Under Rev. Swinehart’s pastorate the present church home on West Water street was constructed, being occupied for the first time in July 1928. As of Jan. 1 of this year the pastor has performed 1401 baptisms, confirmed 1,363 children and adults, married 487 couples and conducted 653 funerals.

———

Delta Theta Tau Beta Alumnae II met Wednesday with Mrs. Theodore Althoff. An election of officers was held with Mrs. Huber Beery named as president for the coming social season. She will be assisted by Mrs. Paul Potter, vice president; Mrs. Arthur Killian, secretary, treasurer and press correspondent.

25 Years

May 3, 1994

Barring an unusually heavy downpour of rain this summer, the city’s new softball complex should be “flood free.”

Recreation Director Robert New said that drainage problems at the Tawawa Softball complex have been corrected. He made the comment as he narrated a quarterly tour of park facilities for members of the Sidney Recreation Board attending: Board Chairman Mary Jannides; board members Tim Bickel and Greg Jones; along with Councilman R. Michael Burns.

———

FORT LORAMIE – A Fort Loramie High School Ag Science team took first place in the recent district 5 by Ag Mechanics Skills Contest, held at the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School.

Senior Douglas Heitkamp, and sophomores Mark timmerman and Christopher DeLoye, comprised the winning team and qualified to go th State Contest. In addition to comprising the top team, the three fort Loramie students had the top individual scores: Timmer took first place; DeLoye, second; and Heitkamp, third.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org