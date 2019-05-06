SDN, staff places 1st in 4 APME award categories

COLUMBUS — The Sidney Daily News and its staff took home several first place awards from the 2018 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest awards ceremony and luncheon, Saturday, May 4, in Columbus.

Chief Photographer Luke Gronneberg won first place in the Best Feature Photo category, for “Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh!!!,” which ran May 12, 2018.

Gronneberg came in third place for the Best Photographer award for an entry of six photographs: “Lehman’s Dave King coaches 600th win, which ran May 4; “Truffles lead to emotional cook-off win,” which ran Oct. 1; “CareFlight transports Botkins teen in ATV crash,” which ran May 9; “Active shooter drill,” which ran June 30; “Track hoe lands in spillway,” which ran March 7; and “Tigers claim 2nd straight title,” which ran Nov. 12.

Gronneberg also placed third in the Best Photo Story category, for his montage of nine photos documenting the Civil War re-enactments in Tawawa Park, which ran Sept. 17, 2018.

Sports Editor Bryant Billing came in first for Best Daily Sports Section. His entry included sections which were published March 19, Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.

The Daily News won first place in the Best Enterprise Writing category for a series of five stories about the opioid epidemic. That series included “Man on a mission,” which ran April 21, 2018, and “Local agencies deal with opioid crisis,” which ran April 23, both by Editor Melanie Speicher; “Addiction changes mom’s life,” which ran April 19, by Reporter Sheryl Roadcap; “Cancer battle leads to opioid addiction,” which ran April 20, by Reporter Aimee Hancock; and “Addicts’ families suffer, too,” which ran April 18, by now-retired Reporter Patricia Ann Speelman.

Speelman, former Localife and Business Editor, also came in second for Best Business Writer for an entry comprising four stories: “Shave and a haircut,” which ran Jan. 26, 2018; “Francis Mfg. acquires sixth firm,” which ran March 31; “Smart intersection,” which ran Oct. 6; and “‘Jewel box’ bank marks 100 years,” which ran May 24.

Contributing Columnist Dave Ross came in first for Best Sports Columnist. His four-column entry included, “OHSAA football playoffs: Why can’t everybody get in?,” which ran Aug. 8, 2018; “Monday … the gang is all here,” which ran Feb. 23; “Isaiah Bowser: From the bench to the limelight,” which ran Nov. 30; and “Piniella still a spring fixture,” which ran March 9.

Fifty-five daily newspapers submitted 1,776 entries in the APME contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2018.

Sidney Daily New entries were submitted in Division II, for newspapers with circulations of 8,000 to 11,999. They were judged by the editorial staffs of Mlive Media Group, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the Cadillac (Michigan) News.