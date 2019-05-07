125 Years

May 7, 1894

A horse owned by George B. Sterline, and driven by Oliver Elliott, Jr., became frightened when near the Florentine Hotel this morning and ran away. Elliott escaped without serious injury, but the harness and delivery wagon were badly damaged.

———

The Black Gear Co., a company organized for the manufacture of wagons with a patent spring, will locate at Piqua. This is the same company that endeavored to get a bonus from Sidney a few months ago.

———

Prof. P.J. Pitzlin, who has an athletic class at Troy, was in Sidney this afternoon. He is endeavoring to get a class in athletics started here.

100 Years

May 7, 1919

The treaty of peace between the 27 allied and associated powers on one hand and Germany on the other was handed to the German plenipotentiaries at Versailles today. This is the longest treaty ever drawn, totaling about 80,000 words, divided into 15 main sections. It represents the combined product of over 1,000 experts working continually for the past 3-1/2 months. The first section provides the covenant for the League of Nations.

———

The list of members of the Shelby County $1,000 club released today, shows 190 names of individuals and organizations that have purchased at least $1,000 in Victory notes in connection with the Victory Loan campaign.

———

The commissioners have entered into a contract with the agricultural class at Sidney High school by which the class is to take care of the fruit trees at the infirmary farm for three years, for one-half of the fruit. There are 82 fruit trees in the orchard.

_________________________________________________________

75 Years

May 7, 1944

Mrs. Elizabeth Murphey was re-elected president of the Business Girls Association at the annual election held last evening. Mrs. Anna Harman was named vice president; Mrs. C.H. Roman, secretary; Miss Lela Shidaker, treasurer; Mrs. John Sexauer and Miss Norma Hutchison, trustee.

———

For the first time in the history of Sidney High School a prom queen was named to reign over the annual Junior-Senior Prom held last night in the school gym. The honor of being selected Queen went to Miss Zoe Rubekas. Selected as her attendants were Miss Jeanne Gasque and Miss Joan Johnson. The brief program included talks by Elmer Crusey, Jr., senior class president, and Bill Lonsbury, junior class president.

50 Years

May 7, 1969

Residents of North Sidney will soon have available a new 11.42-acre park site between North Broadway and North Main avenues. Milligan Construction Co. is doing the earth work required for the construction of a baseball diamond, picnic area, parking lot and entrance road.

One special feature of the park will be a ball field that will be convertible for soccer and football. Future plans also call for the construction of a basketball court. The city acquired the park site, named Deam Park in memory of the late Mayor Emerson Deam, some four years ago to meet future needs. When completed later this summer, Deam will be the city’s third-largest developed park site.

———

Voters in the Sidney school district have given the board of education a green light to complete an expansion and remodeling program begun in 1966.

At Tuesday’s special election for a one-mill levy, 1,987 voters passed the issue by a 345-vote margin, 1,166 to 821, or a 58 percent majority

25 Years

May 7, 1994

The signs used in the Sidney City Schools tax ley campaign said, “Vote Yes for Schools.” A majority of voters did that on one issue, but defeated another levy at the polls.

An eight-tenths of a mill, five-year permanent improvement levy for renewal was approved by a 2,548 to 1,839 vote (54 percent to 46 percent). Turned down 2,370 to 2,026 (58 percent to 42 percent) was a 6.5-mill, five-year emergency operating levy for current expenses.

“We were hoping very much for passage,” Sidney superintendent Lewis Blackford said this morning. “We thought we justified the need.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

