Ehemann testifies on House budget bill

COLUMBUS — Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann testified Monday before the Ohio House Finance Committee and discussed CCAO’s appreciation for Substitute HB 166, which should fully fund indigent defense reimbursement to the counties beginning in FY 2021. Ehemann also serves as CCAO president.

“The budget presented by the House under Speaker Householder’s leadership signals your commitment to the restoration of the partnership between our counties and the state and breathes new life into our relationship which has been strained, to say the least, over the last decade. Ohio’s counties are truly grateful,” said Ehemann.

Full reimbursement for indigent defense costs is CCAO’s main legislative priority for this budget.

Substitute HB 166 should fully fund indigent defense reimbursement to the counties beginning in FY 2021, assuming conditions remain constant. This action builds upon the Governor’s initial request to significantly increase funding for indigent defense reimbursement to support counties in their performance of the state’s constitutional obligation to provide for indigent defense.”

Her complete testimony is found here: https://bit.ly/2LodR46.

