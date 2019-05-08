It’s time to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

SIDNEY — On Saturday, May 11,, 2019, Campbell Soup Company and the Shelby County United Way will join forces with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) to help Stamp Out Hunger in Shelby County. Now in its 27th year, the annual food drive has grown from a regional to a national effort that provides assistance to the millions of Americans struggling to put food on the table.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive, held on the second Saturday in May, has become the nation’s largest single-day food drive, with over 10,000 cities and towns participating. Letter carriers collect the goodness and compassion of their postal customers, who participate in the NALC Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive. Over one billion pounds of food has been collected in the past 25 years. Locally last year, over 4,100 pounds of food, the equivalent of two tons, was collected and shared between local pantries.

The food drive in Shelby County is once again coordinated by the Shelby County United Way and the Sidney Post Office. This year the food collected in Shelby County will be divided between Agape Distribution, Alpha Community Center, Lockington United Methodist Church, St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna, and Sidney FISH food pantries.

“We are proud all food collected stays local and benefits many residents in different communities in Shelby County,” said Scott Barr, president of the Shelby County United Way.

“As we anticipate another strong year, we appreciate our many postal customers that support the drive annually. The generosity of Shelby County residents has been remarkable in past years. Our local food pantries will benefit from the donations collected by your mail carrier on May 11,” said Brian Schroeder, Sidney postmaster.

To participate in the 26th Stamp Out Hunger food drive in Shelby County, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, pasta, rice or cereal next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 11. Shelby County’s letter carriers will collect these food donations as they deliver the mail and take them to the Sidney Post Office where they will be distributed to the participating food pantries.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_cartoon.jpg