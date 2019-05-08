City to host new candidate orientation program

SIDNEY — A new Sidney City Council Candidate Orientation program has been established by the city of Sidney for new candidates running for City Council.

The program will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St.

According to a press release from the city of Sidney, the program was created due to a heightened interest in running for local offices this year. The goal is to help candidates get a solid foundation in local government management.

During the orientation program, prospective candidates will be provided an organization overview, background on the council-manager form of government, as well as a brief overview of city finances. Ohio ethics, public records and open meeting laws will also be discussed. Candidates will also be directed to additional resources available online to learn more about city government operations.

“This orientation meeting will introduce prospective candidates to the basics of city government operations to give them a solid foundation as they begin their campaigns,” City Manager Mark Cundiff said in the release. “While the candidate orientation program is new to this community, many communities in the state and nationwide offer this type of information session. All members of the public are encouraged to regularly attend City Council meetings, but we especially urge prospective candidates to begin attending now to get a feel for the issues currently being debated.”

The city charter states that petitions for those individuals interested in being elected to City Council may begin to circulate nominating petitions after May 1, during election years. The election this year will be for the three at-large seats. City Council candidates must submit to the Shelby County Board of Elections nominating petitions signed by not less than 100 electors of the community.

Individuals interested in attending the City Council Candidate Orientation program should contact City Clerk Kari Egbert at kegbert@sidneyoh.com or 937-498-8148 to reserve a seat and ensure adequate materials are available.