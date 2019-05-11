125 Years

May 11, 1894

The inside work on the palatial resident of W.H.C. Goods, on North Ohio avenue, will be completed this summer. He is at present grading and excavating the lawn around the residence. This lawn extends from Ohio avenue to West avenue and is being carefully laid out under the direction of a skillful landscape gardener.

———

Marshal McClure requests us to say that persons who have been in the habit of racing on the streets will have to stop it or they will be arrested for fast driving.

———

Wright Hoop factory in Hardin is in full blast. Mr. Wright has an order for three carloads from one firm.

100 Years

May 11, 1919

Shelby county has gone away “over the top” in the Victory Loan campaign. Total subscriptions are placed at $740,000. The original quota for the county was $480,000. Only four townships in the county failed to attain their assigned goal. The total is the second largest amount of bonds sold in any of the campaigns, the amount of the Fourth Loan being about $800,000.

———

A report from Paris states that President Wilson has received confidential information that the Germans will sign the peace treaty.

75 Years

May 11, 1944

Light voting marking the Shelby county primary election yesterday. In the only two contests on the Democratic ticket, James Blackford won the nomination for sheriff over Lawrence Niswonger, and Fares Altenbach was nominated over John J. Tompkins for county recorder. On the Republican Ticket, Sheriff Truman Pitts was renominated for that office over Nick Vourlas.

———

Shelby county led the rest of the state in reporting returns to the secretary of state’s office on the primary yesterday. Shelby was the first to report totals from 10 precincts, and also first to telephone 20-precinct reports—the latter before any other county had reported 10 precincts.

———

Bill Lonsbury has been elected president of the Senior Hi-Y at Sidney High school. Other officers named at the meeting held last night included: Pat Milligan, vice president; Ronald Harrison, secretary-treasurer; and Dallas Shawkey, chaplain.

50 Years

May 11, 1969

A teletype to serve law enforcement agencies in Shelby county has been delivered to the sheriff’s office. It is part of the LEADS program now serving 218 law enforcement agencies in Ohio. (LEADS means Law Enforcement Automated Data System.) Sheriff Don Laws expects the teletype to be hooked up soon. The sheriff’s department and Sidney police department will share the $100-a-month rental and use of the equipment which is designed to enable authorities to get rapid information to assist in criminal matters.

———

Named to attend the National Science Foundation program at Indiana University this summer is Dale Eilerman, a junior at Fort Loramie High School. This is an eight-week program in multiple sciences to acquaint high-ability high school juniors with the various major fields of science. Dale is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Eilerman, R.R. 6, Sidney.

———

Jeff Beigel was the winner of the annual Pinewood Derby held by Cub Scout Pack 69 of the St. John Lutheran Church, on Thursday, April 24. Jeff was presented a trophy by Mrs. Thomas Ferree.

25 Years

May 11, 1994

A Beavercreek couple had purchased the GreatStone Castle, 429 N. Ohio Ave., and operate it as a bed and breakfast and meeting/banquet rental.

Frederick and Judith Keller purchased the stone “castle” Friday from Raymond and Alma Willis. The Willis couple owned it since 1990 and obtained permits to operate it as a bed and breakfast business and to rent the house for banquets, meetings and parties.

GreatStone Castle, formerly known as the Goode Mansion and Whitby Place, was under construction from 1892 to 1895.

The couple are originally from Perrysburg, near Toledo.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org