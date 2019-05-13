Tree board discussed upcoming events

SIDNEY — The 2020 Tree City USA Awards luncheon, the city of Sidney’s annual tree sale, and the 2019 Arbor Day celebration were topics of discussion during the April 18 Sidney Tree Board meeting.

According to tree board minutes, board members discussed needing to secure a speaker for the 2020 Tree City USA award luncheon to be held in Sidney on Friday, April 17, 2020. Joyce Reier, ISA certified arborist, said she is working with State Forester Wendi VanBuren for suggestions. An oak tree expert was suggested. Board members also discussed giveaways, including U.S. Forest publications and a pin, donated from Emerson, to hand out to attendees at the luncheon. Mayor Mike Barhorst suggested serving a meal at the two-hour-long event. It was noted that typically about 160 people attend the award luncheon.

During a discussion on the annual tree sale program, the species suggested by VanBuren included: red oak, black gum, dogwood, Ohio buckeye, and Kentucky coffeetree. It was noted the list provides a good choice of tree sizes. Reier expressed concern about selling red oak trees due to availability issues. The board will approve the final list at its June meeting.

The 2019 Arbor Day celebration, that was held May 8 at Northwood Elementary School, was discussed. A buckeye tree was noted to be planted and dedicated to Sidney Fire Lt. Tony McLain, who passed away suddenly in November. It was noted that Northwood intends to plant a tree every year due to the school being named “Northwood.”

The following topics were also addressed:

• Consideration of the tree selection for the Old Shelby County Jail. The maple sugar tree was suggested, but trees will not be ordered until the fall;

• Arrangements for board members to attend the 2019 Tree City USA Awards luncheon, which was held in Centerville on April 26;

• The master gardeners presentation at Amos Memorial Library on Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Brian Green, ISA certified arborist/Sidney street manager, will give the presentation. All members of the board were encouraged to attend.

• The purchase of the Murphy Building’s trees were put on hold. The tree species was changed, and the board is still considering the type of tree to approve. The trees will be purchased and planted by the owner of the building.

• The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry’s 40th anniversary. Reier showed a video made in honor of the urban forestry’s milestone.

