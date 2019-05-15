Council seeks candidate to fill at-large vacancy

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council is seeking applicants to fill the recent at-large council vacancy.

The seat is open after the recent resignation of former At-large Councilman Joe Ratermann.

The successful candidate will serve as a council member until Nov. 30, 2019, filling Ratermann’s unexpired term.

The appointed candidate will be required to run for election this year, should they wish to continue to serve beyond November 2019.

Residents interested in filling the vacant seat are asked to contact Kari Egbert, council clerk, at 937-498-8148 or kegbert@sidneyoh.com. Applications can be obtained at City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney. Application are also available online at www.sidneyoh.com.

The city will receive applications until May 31, 2019.