Natural gas aggregation changeover is delayed

SIDNEY — Sidney residents’ natural gas aggregation changeover rates are delayed by one month due to enrollment issues.

According to a press release from the city of Sidney, enrollments on to the Volunteer Energy aggregation rate have been delayed by one month. The delay is due to an enrollment issue while the natural gas aggregation program changed from Constellation to Volunteer Energy.

Residents will instead be on Vectren’s Standard Choice Offer (SCO) natural gas supply rate for the May service period (June bill), the release said. Letters from Vectren should arrive soon confirming Volunteer Energy as the natural gas supplier, beginning with the June service period, for any resident or small business who received the Volunteer Energy opt-out notice and did not opt-out of the aggregation program.

For more information about your enrollment status, Volunteer Energy can be reached at 1-800-977-8374.