Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:32 to 2:03 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating two alleged assaults.

-5:21 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a tree was down.

-2:41 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Hydro-Extrusion North American on North Stolle Road in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police.

THURSDAY

-9:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 462 Tow Path Trail in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-5:58 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Cardo Road at Dawson Road in Cynthian Township to assist OSP.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:23 p.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police responded to Fort Loramie Hardware on North Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a suspicious person.

-2:58 a.m.: high water. Jackson Center Police responded to Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of high water.

Crashes

No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Scott J. Schoessow, 52, 9263 Cisco Road, Sidney, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and as he was beginning to exit the Interstate at the mile marker 92 exit ramp he told deputies several deer entered the roadway from the east, causing him to swerve. The dark green 2018 Honda Pilot Schoessow was driving then ran off the left side of the road and struck a road sign at an angle, causing damage to the vehicle.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:44 p.m.

Wyatt Joseph Poling, 18, 6030 Houston Road, Houston, entered Houston Road from the south, traveling northbound on a four-wheeler and when attempting to turn around in the roadway, struck a westbound vehicle on Houston Road that was driven by Dillon Joseph Boyer, 26, 6464 Houston Road, Houston.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:07 p.m.: high water. Van Buren Township Fire and Deputies responded to McCartyville Road at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of high water.

-10:16 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 500 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-7:32 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 400 block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

-7:20 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies, Anna Rescue, Botkins, Sidney and Van Buren Township Fire Departments were dispatched to state Route 274 at Wenger Road in Dinsmore Township on the report “a car washed off the road.”

-5:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire Department and Police were dispatched to mile marker 105 at I-75 north in Dinsmore Township on the report a vehicle possibly went into a pond.

-4:38 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2900 block of Miller Road in Loramie Township.

-1:20 to 4:13 a.m.: high water. Deputies responded to 10 calls on the report of high water.

-2:29 a.m.: high water rescue. Botkins Fire responded to Auglaize County to rescue a male stuck in his truck.

-1:31 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Police responded to Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township due to a water issue in the building.

THURSDAY

-5:09 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Houston Rescue responded to the 5900 block of Cecil Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

