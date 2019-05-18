125 Years

May 18, 1894

The Valley City Cycling club is planning a morning ride for its members on Sunday. They will leave the club rooms at 6 o’clock and will go to Pemberton, eat breakfast and then return to Sidney, being back in time for Sunday school and church.

S.D. Voress went to Lima this afternoon to attend the meeting of the Republican Congressional committee. The committee meets at the Lima House this afternoon to select the time and place for holding the Republican congressional convention in this district.

100 Years

May 18, 1919

Shelby county will be dry after next Saturday, May 24, as not a single saloon keeper in the county made application to the county liquor licensing board for a license to remain open on May 26, the last day permissible under the state “dry” law. The license to remain open the last day would cost the saloon keeper $305 and none in the county figures the last day would be worth that much to them.

The first alumni of the Anna Normal School was held last evening in the Wentz hall at Anna, with 30 graduates in attendance and their guests. Mary Miller, Class of ‘19, was elected president; Mary Bower, class of ‘17, vice president; Helen Brideweser, class of ‘16, secretary; and Fred Thompson, class of ‘18, treasurer.

75 Years

May 18, 1944

Lt. Lieudell Bauer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Bauer, 211-1/2 South Ohio avenue, is a German prisoner of war, according to work received today by his parents from the adjutant general’s office. Lt. Bauer had been missing since Jan. 11, following a mission over Germany aboard a Flying Fortress.

The Sidney Cooperative Concert series will be presented again next winter for the fifth consecutive year. This decision was reached last night during a meeting of which new officers were named. Mrs. Oskar Buschmann was elected president; Mrs. William Milligan, vice president; Mrs. Jerome Wagner, membership chairman; Mrs. Fred C. Dull, secretary; and Miss Dorothy Morrison, treasurer.

50 Years

May 18, 1969

VERSAILLES – Poultry Producers Inc. egg-processing plant was destroyed by fire of undetermined origin early today (May 17). The plant, at Water and Center streets, north of the Penn Central Railroad tracks, had been used by the cooperative since 1938.

Ralph Crooks, manager, estimated the damage at $150,000. The 100 by 200 foot building erected in 1916 was a total loss. Oldtimers said the building was first used as a tobacco warehouse until the Poultry Producers took over.

BOTKINS – Acquisition of the Kennedy Garage by the Botkins Grain and Feed Co. was announced today by officials of the latter firm following the formal signing of papers on Friday.

In making the announcement this morning, Warren Loy, president of the grain and feed firm, said the garage would be operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary. It was purchased from Don and Robert Kennedy, who with their father has been associated in the garage business in Botkins for many years.

25 Years

May 18, 1994

Two local residents are among the Top 20 Seniors named by the Ohio State University College of Agriculture and School of Natural Resources.

Given the honors were Marcus D. Cordonnier, son and Frank and Roberta Cordonnier, 3333 Russia-Houston Road, Russia, and Kevin A. Kremer, son of Thomas and Margaret Kremer, 13480 Renee Drive, McCartyville.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

