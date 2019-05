A garage fire at 603 College St. In Jackson Center Spread to the Inside of the house’s roof Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from Jackson Center, Anna and Botkins responded to the scene. Holes were cut into the roof to reach the fire.

A garage fire at 603 College St. In Jackson Center Spread to the Inside of the house’s roof Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from Jackson Center, Anna and Botkins responded to the scene. Holes were cut into the roof to reach the fire. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_IMG_0771_ne2019519151011992.jpg A garage fire at 603 College St. In Jackson Center Spread to the Inside of the house’s roof Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from Jackson Center, Anna and Botkins responded to the scene. Holes were cut into the roof to reach the fire. Luke Gronneberg / Sidney Daily News