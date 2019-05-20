Flood washes away culvert

MAPLEWOOD — Two Maplewood men were rescued early Monday morning from a crash into a hole in the 21000 block of Lefevre Road. The hole was created after the culvert in the road had been washed away by high flood waters.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, May 20, at 3:15 a.m., Logan Ryan McLane, 22, 10851 Tawawa Maplewood Road, Maplewood, was traveling eastbound when he went around a “Road Closed” sign on Lefevre Road and crashed into the washed out portion of the road. The white 2002 Ford Taurus he was driving then became stuck.

The Jaws of Life was used to extricate McLane’s passenger, Dakota Joseph Weber, 21, 10851 Tawawa Maplewood Road, Maplewood, by Maplewood firefighters. He was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health.

“Road closed” barricades were clearly posted and visible at the portion of the road where the crash occurred, the crash report said.

Shelby County Engineer Robert Geuy said he was notified by the Salem Township Trustees on Friday, May 17, there was a problem at the location and had posted signs to close the road. However, due to the high water, it was difficult to see the culvert had been washed away and there was was a serious problem, Geuy said. The engineering department was scheduled to assess the situation Monday, May 20. Crews were unable to get there sooner than Monday morning due to all of the debris they were cleaning up all over the county, he said.

Geuy said they suspect debris came along and helped the rising water wash away the stone back fill to the 48-inch culvert. The road will likely be closed through the end of the week, or possibly the middle of next week as crews work to restore the culvert.

“Yes, it’s uncommon, but not unheard of and happens on occasion,” Geuy said. “We suspect field debris may have blocked the culvert and then the waters washed it away. We hope to get it fixed as soon as possible.”

McLane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport, the crash report said. His vehicle was towed from the scene by Mantor Towing.

McLane was cited for driving on a closed road.

By Sheryl Roadcap

