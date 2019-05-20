Board of Elections certifies May 7 results

SIDNEY — The May 7 Primary Election results were certified by the Shelby County Board of Elections Monday morning.

Twenty additional ballots were added to the unofficial results from May 7. Those ballots included three which were received by email from a U.S. citizen who is currently living outside the United States; one absentee ballot which had to be remade because the scanner wouldn’t read it on Election Night; and 16 provisional ballots which were cast on Election Day by voters whose information didn’t agree with the registration information the board of elections had on file.

Deputy Director Donnie Chupp said one of the provisional ballots was filled out by a person who was registered in Miami County but had moved to Shelby County and didn’t change the registration information. Fifteen of the provisional ballots either had the wrong address or a different last name than what was on file.

One provisional ballot was rejected because it had incomplete information.

The three ballots received by email were remade by the Shelby County Board of Elections.

Two absentee ballots were rejected because they didn’t include all required information.

The official vote shows 4,199 people cast their vote in the May 7 election. The final tally for the Sidney Municipal Court judge race was 2,132 votes for Gary Carter, of Anna, and 1,351 votes for Steven Geise, of Sidney.

In the tax issues, the city of Sidney’s 0.30 percent municipal income tax levy for street maintenance and for fire department operations was defeated by 1,241 no votes to 894 yes votes.

Fort Loramie Local School District’s levy was approved by 396 yes votes to 106 no votes.

Russia Local School District’s levy had 256 votes casting a yes vote, while 42 voted against the levy. Two Shelby County residents voted against the Graham Local School District levy, which was defeated by the district’s voters.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

