Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:09 p.m.: found property. Deputies were dispatched to 7720 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a vehicle was found in the caller’s woods.

SUNDAY

-9:56 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Sav A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report a cellphone was stolen.

-7:43 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report a Jeep Cherokee was driving in the creek.

-5 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 380 Black Foot Trail in Washington Township on the report a vehicle had been vandalized.

-3:52 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 47 at Wright Puthoff Road on the report a vehicle was traveling 90 mph.

-2:42 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 380 Black Foot Trail in Washington Township on the report a vehicle had been spray painted.

-midnight: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Jackson Road in Perry Township on the report a suspicious person dressed all in black was in the area.

SATURDAY

-11:31 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 2834 Broadway Ave. in Franklin Township on the report a suspicious female was at the door.

-10:56 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township on the report an ATV was driving up and down the roadway.

-7:03 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 18444 Herring Road in Salem Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-11:35 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 15122 Sidney Plattsville Road in Orange Township on the report someone was in the woods without permission.

FRIDAY

-5:31 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2066 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township on the report of a stolen sapphire ring.

-5:08 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Ferree Road in Perry Township on the report of trash dumping.

Village log

FRIDAY

-4:12 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police responded to Robinhood Street at East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report a gas station is selling bad gas.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:17 a.m.: medical. Anna and Botkins Police and Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-2:11 p.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center and Van Buren Township Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 603 E. College St. in Jackson Township. The garage fire spread into the roof of the East College Street home.

-1:13 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-10:53 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire department responded to the 10300 block of Amsterdam Road in Van Buren Township.

-10:53 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie, Houston, and Sidney Rescue Squads and Van Buren Township Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 5600 block of Cecil Road in Cynthian Township.

-5:19 p.m.: mutual aid. Anna Rescue and Fire were on standby at Sidney Fire Department.

-4:57 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies, Perry Port Jefferson, and Sidney Fire were dispatched to 18566 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report a man was standing on a log in the middle of the river with high water.

-10:52 a.m.: rescue. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police and Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report an overturned canoe was floating toward the spillway.

-3:34 a.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire was dispatched to Miami County on the report of a crash.

FRIDAY

-10:20 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-6:53 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police and Deputies were dispatched to state Route 274 at Wones Road in Jackson Township on the report of a rollover crash in a field.

-6:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 47 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a crash.

-5:31 p.m.: crash. Jackson Center Police and Fire and Anna Rescue were dispatched to North Main Street at East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

A garage fire at 603 College St. In Jackson Center spread to the inside of the house’s roof Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center and Van Buren Township responded to the scene. Holes were cut into the roof to reach the fire. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN052119GarageFire.jpg A garage fire at 603 College St. In Jackson Center spread to the inside of the house’s roof Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center and Van Buren Township responded to the scene. Holes were cut into the roof to reach the fire. Luke Gronneberg / Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

