125 Years

May 21, 1894

The Sidney Board of Education has decided to place telephones in four of the school buildings. The board was in session last night for two hours, but no vote was taken for a superintendent. A number of votes were taken for principal of the high school without reaching any result. There were three candidates for the position – from Ansonia, Fletcher and Delaware.

100 Years

May 21, 1919

The fire department boys enjoyed an elaborate pig roast last night, with about 20 invited guests joining them. The pig was donated by John Denise to show his appreciation of the run made to his home when it was on fire recently. The pig was roasted “to a turn” by Charles Eichel at Timeus Bake shop, and the trimmings were donated by Harry Conner. Deputy Fire Marshal G.K. Monroe passed around cigars.

———

The Hallisy Tailoring shop in the six-story building was broken into some time last night. Entrance was gained by forcing open the door. Several suits of clothes were taken.

———

Members of the teaching staff at the Third Ward school enjoyed a dinner at the school last evening. Enjoying the affair were: Miss Cara Zuver, art teacher; Misses Daisy Lehman, Amelia Schneeberger, Carolyn Griffis, Florence Schofield, Helen Sexauer, Evelyn Wright, Effie Aikman, Elizabeth McGuire, Nan Robertson, Mrs. Leo Kelley, and Mrs. Carl Wagner. Following the dinner, Miss Zuver invited the guests to her home for Victrola music.

75 Years

May 21, 1944

Miss Bonnie Sherwood was selected as president of the local chapter of the WLW Mailbag club at the organization meeting held last evening. Mrs. Raymond Harning was named vice president; Mrs. Albert Marker, secretary; and Mrs. Melvin Schiff, treasurer. The name “Cameo” was selected for the club.

———

The return of Capt. Don S. Gentile, European war ace, to his home town of Piqua late this afternoon was the topic of conversation on all sides in that community today, after it was officially announced in Washington yesterday that the ace would be permitted to visit his home town.

50 Years

May 21, 1969

A total of 331 seniors in the seven Shelby County high schools will graduate in the Class of 1969.

The largest graduating class will be 69 seniors at Anna High School. The lowest will be 30 graduates at Jackson Center. In between are: Botkins and Houston, 54 each; Fort Loramie, 45; Fairlawn, 40, Russia, 39.

———

Dr. John Kerrigan was re-elected president of the Shelby County Heart Association at the annual dinner meeting at the Imperial House.

Other officers are Dr. Richard Breece, vice president; Mrs. Robert Strosnider, treasurer; and Mrs. Fares Altenbach, secretary. Mrs. William Quinn and Mrs. Robert Schweitzer were named to the board. They are both registered nurses.

25 Years

May 21, 1994

After years of planning and construction, following by months of conducting tours for small groups, the new Shelby County Jail/Sheriff’s Office will host dedication ceremonies, an open house and self-guided tours Sunday afternoon.

The dedication ceremonies will begin with opening remarks by Sheriff Mark Schemmel, following by the playing of the National Anthem by the United States Marine Corps band out of Dayton. Following the invocation by the Rev. Joe F. Pumphrey of the First United Methodist Chuirch, County Commission Chairman C. Richard Meeker will address those in attendance.

After closing remarks by Schemmel, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and benediction by the Rev. Glen Perin of Holy Angels Catholic Church.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

