Students graduate from Bluffton University

BLUFFTON — Numerous Shelby County students graduated during Bluffton University’s 119th annual commencement ceremony on May 5.

Seth Regula, of Jackson Center, earned a bachelor’s degree in music with a business administration minor.

Courtney Zimpfer. of Jackson Center, earned a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition.

Joseph Everett, of Sidney, earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.

Mindy Langenkamp, of Sidney, earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.

Jenifer Orndorff, of Sidney, earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.

Micayla Hanover, of Sidney, earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a media studies minor.

Lauryn Foster-Wheeler, of Sidney, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and sport management.