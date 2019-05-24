125 Years

May 24, 1894

Congressman Storer, of Cincinnati has resurrected the old ship canal bill and has put it in a very favorable shape for action. The line will extend from Cincinnati to Toledo and take in Hamilton, Middletown, Dayton, Piqua, and in this county will run through Lockington, Dawson, Wynant and Loramies. The probabilities are that a survey of this like will be ordered and, reported in favor of its construction, receive favorable action.

———

The Republicans of the various precincts in Shelby county, met at their respective places of voting last evening to elect delegates and alternates to the county convention which convenes in the assembly room of the court house at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

100 Years

May 24, 1919

With Old John Barleycorn scheduled to breathe his last in most places tomorrow night, a number of parties are being arranged in honor of his demise. Since no local saloonkeeper took out a license to remain open on the final day, Monday, Saturday night will be the end. Saloonkeepers report their stocks of liquor and wine have rapidly disappeared in recent days with the approach of prohibition, most of it going into private stocks.

75 Years

May 24, 1944

Members of city council at their meeting last evening adopted a resolution allocating $1,000 for recreational purposes and advancement of a youth program in the city. Carl Berger, representing the recreation committee, announced the appointment of a softball commission composed of George Dill, Frank Fox, Floyd Evans, Cecil Watkins, Victor Taylor, Bob Pearson, and Harley Knoop. In another action, council appointed Harry K. Hess acting city solicitor to fill in for E.J. Garmhausen who will leave shortly for naval service.

———

Dr. Harold C. Case, of the Elm Park Church, Scranton, Pa., will be the commencement speaker at the 1944 graduation of Sidney High school the evening of June 1, it was announced today.

———

Sgt. Marion Russell, recently returned from North Africa, Italy and Sicily, will be guest speaker Sunday evening at the annual Memorial day program at the Oran Christian church.

50 Years

May 24, 1969

BOTKINS – Rev. Urban J. Koehl, longtime pastor of St. Lawrence Church, Rhine, will celebrate his golden jubilee of cordination to the priesthood June 22 at Holy Rosary Church, St. Marys.

Rev. Koehl is a native of St. Marys, who was ordained in 1919. He studied for the priesthood at St. Gregory and Mt. St. Marys seminaries and was first assigned to St. Bernard parish, Springfield. The priest presently lives at Maria Joseph Home, Dayton.

———

Donald O. Huelsmeyer and James P. Schmerge, both of R.R. 1, Botkins, have joined the junior membership ranks of Holstein-Friesian Association of America.

To qualify, member candidates must be under 21 years of age and have successfully completed one year’s work in a 4-H or vocational agriculture dairy project. Individual ownership of at least one registered Holstien is also required.

25 Years

May 25, 1994

Wilson Memorial Hospital has been named as having one of the nation’s most computer-advanced systems in a healthcare setting.

“Healthcare Informatics,” an independent, national computer magazine, polled industry experts for nominations for a listing of “America’s most computer-advanced healthcare facilities.” First Data Corp, one of the hospital’s computer vendors, nominated Wilson for the magazine’s contest.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

