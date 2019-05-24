Harshbarger promoted to major

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the beauty of the cherry trees surrounding the tidal basin and the Jefferson Memorial as the backdrop, Andrew J. Harshbarger, formerly of Anna, Ohio, was recently promoted to major in the United States Army. Major Matt Dusablon administered the oath of office to Harshbarger as several friends and family members looked on.

Harshbarger enlisted in the Army after graduation from Anna High School in 1999. During his enlistment, he earned his associate’s degree in biology while stationed at Fort Sam Houston in Texas.

His duty stations as a laboratory assistant took him to Tripler Medical Center in Oahu, Hawaii, and to Keller Medical Center at the military base at West Point, New York.

It was during his duty at Keller that he received an “at large” appointment, through the office of the Vice President, to attend the Military Academy at West Point. Harshbarger was first required tot attend a preparatory school at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. This school is for “prior services” appointees to prepare them for the rigorous student curriculum at the academy.

While at the academy, Harshbarger experienced the demanding physical and mental challenges that are required, as well as being involved in several extracurricular activities. He graduated form West Point in the spring of 2008.

After graduation, Harshbarger has served at army bases throughout the United States as well as overseas duty in Germany, Afghanistan and South Korea. Harshbarger’s prior experience as an enlisted soldier gives him a better perspective, as an officer, in working with soldiers who report to him.

Harshbarger recently changed his military career path from Armor to Public Relations. It is in this capacity that he will serve as a major. He is currently stationed at Egland Military Base near Pensacola, Florida.

Harshbarger married the former Poppy Baumgardner in 2010. She works as a civilian in finance for the Special Forces and will also be at Egland. They have a daughter, Leilana, and are expecting a second daughter in August. They currently reside in Niceville, Florida.

Harshbarger is the son of Teckla and Joseph Harshbarger, of Sidney.