On the agendas

Local Emergency Planning Committee

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet Tuesday, May 28, at 8 a.m. in the Ag Building. The Hazard Analysis Committee will meet at 7:30 a.m.

Items on the LEPC agenda include committee reports, emergency/information coordinator report, Ohio EMA Southwest Region report and the LEPC 2019-2021 committee term.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Council will be introduced to two ordinances to amend a section of the city code regarding Shelby Public Transit System’s rates, and a section of the city code regarding city employees’ pay tables, classification plan and to repeal the associated ordinance.

It is expected for council to also adopt six resolutions, and they are:

• To appoint Steven Faler to the Airport Advisory Committee;

• To authorize the grant of a revocable license to Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen, LLC;

• To accept the plat titled Sidney Classic LTD replat;

• To accept the plat titled Sidney Classic LTD combo plat;

• To accept the plat titled Renner lot split;

• To appoint George Newcomer to the Board of Building Code of Appeals.

There will be a discussion on the income tax levy next steps.

Council will also go into an executive session to discuss the dismissal of a public employee.