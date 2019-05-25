Students recognized as 2019 Carson Scholars recipients

BALTIMORE – The 2019 Carson Scholars recipients of the Rose Aspiring Minds and Character endowment were celebrated at a banquet on May 5 in Baltimore where they were presented a metal by Dr. Ben Carson and his wife, Candy.

Among the honorees recognized at the banquet was Versailles’ Lauren Menke.

The Carson Scholars Fund was founded in 1994 by neurosurgeon Dr. Benjamin Carson and his wife. Carson Scholarships are awarded to students in the fourth through 11th grades who exemplify academic excellence and humanitarian qualities. Winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship award and the honor of being named a Carson Scholar.

The Carson Scholars program is more than a traditional monetary scholarship program. It starts young, encouraging a college-going culture in homes and schools across the country.

Scholars have an incentive to achieve academically year after year and are exposed to inspirational adult leaders. More importantly, Carson Scholars are role models in their schools and encourage their peers to succeed academically and contribute to their communities.

Carson Scholars has partnered with local donors Tony and Sandy Rose. The Rose Aspiring Minds and Character endowment has been created to support a Carson Scholar at Versailles, Fort Recovery and St. Henry schools. This annual scholarship is available to students in their sophomore year.

“We are so happy to be partnering with Dr. Ben Carson and his wife, Candy,” Tony Rose said. “My wife and I are glad to be able to give back to the communities where we and are children were raised.”

An interested student must be nominated by their school to be able to compete for a Carson Scholarship. Scholarships are awarded solely on the basis of academic achievement and humanitarian qualities, without regard to financial need, ethnicity, creed or religion.

Anyone with questions should contact Amy Warner, executive director of the Carson Scholars Fund, at 410-828-1005 or by email at AWarner@carsonscholars.org.