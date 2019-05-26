New Bremen commencement

New Bremen seniors sing in the school choir for the last time during the New Bremen graduation Sunday, May 26.

The New Bremen High School Valedictorians, left to right, Erin Smith, Andrea Heitkamp and Molly Smith are presented at the New Bremen graduation Sunday, May 26.

Micah Daniel Condon carries a class flower at the New Bremen graduation Sunday, May 26.

Nichnolas Wells gets his diploma at the New Bremen graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

New Bremen High School Salutatorian Amy Marie Balster is recognized at the New Bremen graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

New Bremen High School Class President Ben Kuck speaks at the New Bremen High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

New Bremen seniors turn their tassels at the New Bremen High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

New Bremen High School graduates Amy Balster, left, and Caylie Hall stop for a photo at the New Bremen High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Four set of graduating twins at the New Bremen High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

New Bremen seniors toss their caps at the New Bremen High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.