Possible tornado hits county

MIAMI COUNTY — A tornado touchdown in Miami County from Monday night’s storms likely won’t be confirmed until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to Myron Padgett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, there is a high probability that a tornado did touch down in the county, however, because there is widespread damage in the state, a survey team from the NWS likely will not make it to Miami County until Wednesday morning to confirm the tornado. In the meanwhile, Padgett said the Miami County Emergency Management Agency was assessing the damage on Tuesday and sharing its findings with the NWS.

“Most of the damage was probably from a tornado that touched down,” Padgett said. “It is highly likely that there was a tornado. The Ludlow Falls, Laura area was at the stronger end of it.”

Miami County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Nate Bednar, RS, said the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, along with several other county and municipal agencies, are responding to Monday’s severe weather outbreak. Damage assessment teams have been sent to the most heavily impacted areas in Miami County, which include Potsdam, Laura, Ludlow Falls and West Milton and the surrounding areas.

“These teams will be looking for, and noting, any heavily damaged or destroyed homes or buildings to help direct recovery efforts,” Bednar said in a press release.

There are several road closures in the area due to downed power lines, debris and flooding. All motorists must heed warning signs and avoid these areas, Bednar said. Bednar said not approach downed or low hanging power lines and report them immediately to the power company.

“Also be sure to use caution and avoid areas where trees may be damaged or weakened as the trees or branches may be unstable and unsafe,” Bednar said.

Survey teams were headed to Mercer, Montgomery, Pickaway and Greene counties in Ohio on Tuesday, according to the NWS website.

Padgett said several simultaneous storms were in the area Monday night, spawning what is believed to be multiple tornadoes in the state.

According to Padgett, the storms hit between 10 p.m. and midnight and locally began in the southwestern part of Miami County between Troy and Tipp City. The tornadic activity likely touched down in the Laura and Ludlow Falls area based on damage reports.

“There are reports of houses damaged, trailers flipped over in the southwestern part of the county, trees down and other minor damage,” Padgett said.

The National Weather Service on Monday evening reported cloud rotation and possible tornadoes in eastern Indiana, and with those storms came reports of a possible tornado in the Ludlow Falls, Laura and Potsdam area. The storm, reportedly moving northeast at 35 miles per hour, left a path of destruction throughout Union Township and portions of Monroe Township.

Even before the tornado sirens stopped, firefighters from West Milton, Ludlow Falls, Laura and Pleasant Hill began the task of going door-to-door in the damage path, checking on residents, according to reports. A number of homes and house trailers in the area sustained damage or were destroyed by winds. Trees and power lines were ripped from the ground, knocking out power to many and blocking roadways, making welfare checks more difficult for first responders.

Flooding was reported across many roadways in the area of the storm. The Troy Fire Department responded to calls on Interstate-75 after motorists reportedly hydroplaned off the highway and became stranded in high water.

Medic crews were kept busy as they moved from call to call. Several calls for medic service came in, including an evacuation of McKinley Commons Senior Apartments in West Milton where the loss of power put residents who were on oxygen in jeopardy.

Darkness, coupled with widespread loss of electric, hindered efforts to check on those who were in need of assistance Monday night.

A shelter was set up in West Milton to house those displaced by the storm.

The American Red Cross is assisting those in need of housing assitance due to the storm and can be reached at (800) 733-2767.

Firefighters check a home on State Route 48 north of West Milton that sustained storm damage on Monday. See more storm coverage on Page 15. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_052719mju_weather_tornado1.jpg Firefighters check a home on State Route 48 north of West Milton that sustained storm damage on Monday. See more storm coverage on Page 15. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A power pole lays across State Route 48 north of West Milton following Monday’s storms. Downed power lines and trees across highways made damage assessment and welfare checks more difficult for first responders. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_052719mju_weather_tornado2.jpg A power pole lays across State Route 48 north of West Milton following Monday’s storms. Downed power lines and trees across highways made damage assessment and welfare checks more difficult for first responders. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A large tree still stands with many of its limbs twisted off from a tornado that passed through Miami County on Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_052719mju_weather_tornado3.jpg A large tree still stands with many of its limbs twisted off from a tornado that passed through Miami County on Monday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A large barn and silo in the 3000 block of South Rangeline Road lies scattered about after being hit by Monday’s tornado. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_052719_stormdamage1.jpg A large barn and silo in the 3000 block of South Rangeline Road lies scattered about after being hit by Monday’s tornado. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A Rangeline Road homeowner gives a damage assessment to Miami County Emergency Management Agency officials as they toured the county on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_052819mju_tornadodamage2.jpg A Rangeline Road homeowner gives a damage assessment to Miami County Emergency Management Agency officials as they toured the county on Tuesday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Jeff English, center, gets cleanup help from his brother Mark, and Rodney Griesheimer on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_052819mju_tornadodamage3.jpg Jeff English, center, gets cleanup help from his brother Mark, and Rodney Griesheimer on Tuesday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Crews from Elliott Electric Services work along Rangeline Road to clear downed lines and restore power to residents https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_052819mju_tornadodamage4.jpg Crews from Elliott Electric Services work along Rangeline Road to clear downed lines and restore power to residents Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Touchdown likely won’t be confirmed until Wednesday

By Melody Vallieu Editor, Miami Valley Today

Safety tips County residents that have been impacted by the storms are urged to follow these safety recommendations: • When walking through storm damage, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and sturdy shoes. Stay out of damaged buildings. • Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately. • If using a generator: never use a generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent CO buildup in the home. • If your home has lost power keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep food safe longer. The fridge will keep food cold for about 4 hours if the door is kept closed while a full freezer will stay at temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if half-full). • Discard any perishable foods like meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, dairy, and leftovers if your refrigerator has been above 40 °F for more than 4 hours. • Only use water from a safe source for drinking and washing or preparing food. • Use bottled water that has not been exposed to flood waters. If not available boil or disinfect water to make it safe. • If you have a well that has been flooded, the water should be tested and disinfected after flood waters recede. If you suspect that your well may be contaminated, contact Miami County Public Health at (937) 573-3534 to schedule a water sample.

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved