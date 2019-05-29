Posted on by

Recovering from a tornado


Residents in Celina are continuing their cleanup efforts following the Memorial Day tornado which struck the northside of the city. These aerial photographs show the extent of the damage.

Caven Risk | Sidney Daily News

Caven Risk | Sidney Daily News

Caven Risk | Sidney Daily News

Caven Risk | Sidney Daily News