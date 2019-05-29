Wrapping things up

Boy Scout Troop 95 member TJ Leonard, 18, of Sidney, son of Bob and Kelly Leonard, dries the wraparound benches he installed in front of Sidney High School Saturday, May 25. Leonard made the handcrafted benches for his Eagle Scout project. Leonard had the Sidney High School band members in mind while building the benches because the band practices in front of the school and he wanted a place for them to sit down but the benches are for anyone who needs to sit.

Boy Scout Troop 95 member TJ Leonard, 18, of Sidney, son of Bob and Kelly Leonard, dries the wraparound benches he installed in front of Sidney High School Saturday, May 25. Leonard made the handcrafted benches for his Eagle Scout project. Leonard had the Sidney High School band members in mind while building the benches because the band practices in front of the school and he wanted a place for them to sit down but the benches are for anyone who needs to sit. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN053119EagleScout.jpg Boy Scout Troop 95 member TJ Leonard, 18, of Sidney, son of Bob and Kelly Leonard, dries the wraparound benches he installed in front of Sidney High School Saturday, May 25. Leonard made the handcrafted benches for his Eagle Scout project. Leonard had the Sidney High School band members in mind while building the benches because the band practices in front of the school and he wanted a place for them to sit down but the benches are for anyone who needs to sit. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News