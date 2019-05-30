Red Cross looking for volunteers

DAYTON — The American Red Cross is looking members of the community who want to volunteer in the relief efforts to help those affected by Memorial Day tornadoes that struck the Miami Valley.

Volunteers are needed to assist in a number of activities, such as distributing emergency relief supplies and delivering meals and water to neighborhoods affected by the disaster. No training is necessary.

Visit www.redcross.org and click on the Disaster Volunteers Needed link to register. The link is in the middle of the page.

Businesses and organizations that are interested in group volunteering opportunities should contact Red Cross Community Partnerships at 937-222-6711.

The Red Cross is providing safe shelter, food, emergency supplies, emotional support and health services to those affected by this disaster. For more information on assistance available or to find a Red Cross shelter call 1-800-Red Cross or visit www.redcross.org.

People can help people affected by disasters like the Miami Valley tornadoes, wildfires, storms and countless other crises by making a donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small across the United States. Visit www.redcross.org call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.