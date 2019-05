Firefighters put out a semi trailer fire on the south bound lanes of I 75 just North of the Anna exit Thursday, May 30. The fire started around 9:40 p.m.. Traffic was backed up from the scene. No other info was available at press time.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News