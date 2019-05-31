Music for the Cure Competition scheduled in Sidney

SIDNEY – A local music competition, Music for the Cure Competition, is planned in Sidney.

Participants in the competition may sing solo, with a group, play an instrument or be in a band. Pop, jazz, country, rock, classical, gospel or any style of music that is G rated for the general public may be performed. The competition is open to all ages.

There will be four qualifying rounds starting at 7 p.m. on Friday evenings. The dates are June 7, June 21, July 12 and July 26. The Trinity Church of the Brethren, located at 2220 N. Main Ave., will host the events in their Fellowship Hall.

The two contestants receiving the most votes at each of the four rounds will advance to the semifinals to be held Aug. 2 at the Relay for Life on the Shelby County Fairgrounds. That evening, the top four contestants will advance to the finals that are to be held the morning of Aug. 3 at the fairgrounds.

The competition will end with the presentation of trophies for the first and second place winners before noon Aug. 3, the closing day for the 2019 Relay for Life.

The competition is being sponsored by Team Wilson, the Relay for Life team from Wilson Health.

To compete in the competition, call 937-498-9335 and ask to register for the Music for the Cure Competition. There is no registration fee. Contestants will be given a date and time slot to perform.

Friends, family, fans and the general public are invited to attend the competition. Admission is free. Those in attendance may vote as many times as they like and for more than one performer.

Votes are $1 each, six for $5 and 12 for $10. All the proceeds from the votes will go to the American Cancer Society to aid in finding a cure for cancer.