Michael Canary, from Skydive Green Co, Xenia, floats in the Shelby Co Bicentennial Banner Friday, May 3 in Jackson Center during the Community Days celebration.

Jordan Byrd, 3, of Jackson Center, daughter of Bryan and Keesha Byrd, strains against the pedals of her tractor in the Kiddie Tractor Pull during Jackson Center Community Days Saturday, June 1.

Brayden Rutter, 3, of Houston, son of Corryna Rutter, rides a pony during Jackson Center Community Days Saturday, June 1.

Ian Cox, left, and Leah Kendall (7), both of Indiana, daughter of Bill and Ashley Kendall, race down the Fun Slide during Jackson Center Community Days Saturday, June 1.

Making a toast with Shelby County Bicentennial Beer Friday, May 31 are, left to right, skydiver, Michael Canary, Shelby County Commisionters Julie Ehemann and Bob Guillozet, Jackson Center Village Administrator Bruce Metz, Jackson Center Mayor Scott Klopfenstein and Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst.

Sean Wren, right,12, and Luke Schmerge, 8, both of Jackson Center from Boy Scout and Cub Scout Troop 98, prepare donuts for Jackson Center Community Days festival goers Saturday, June 1. Sean is the son of Brad and Bev Wren. Luke is the son of Paul and Karen Schmerge.

The K9 ҈iroӠfinds narcotics hidden behind the front license plate of a vehicle during a demonstration of a ҆ree Air SniffӮ Hiroճ handler is Chuck Wireck, Jackson Center Chief of Police. The demonstration was part of Jackson Center Community Days Saturday, June 1.

Gabby Snapp, 5, of Maplewood, daughter of Lucas and Chandra Snapp, takes a ride on the Seadoo during Jackson Center Community Days Saturday, June 1.

The Jackson Center High School band marches in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade Sunday, June 2.

The Shelby County Bicentennial float takes part in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade Sunday, June 2.