125 Years Ago

June 4, 1894

The convention of the Sunday schools of Shelby county was held in the M.E. Church yesterday. Sessions were held in the morning, afternoon and evening, with various ministers in the county having s part in the program. At the afternoon session, Rev. F.M. Myers was elected president, George B. Toland, secretary, and O.S. Marshall treasurer.

———

The seventh annual picnic and commencement of the Orange township public schools was held in Valentine’s grove at Kirkwood on Friday. Diplomas were presented to four members of the graduating class. Cora Crowe, Nellie Cashner, Betha Field and Melvina Patterson, by John P. Brown, president of the board of education.

100 Years Ago

June 4, 1919

The Piqua woman, seriously injured in the train-car accident south of Sidnwey Sunday morning is showing improvement at the hospital in Piqua. Hopes are now entertained for her comple recovery.

———

Several cars of a west-bound freight train jumped the tracks just east of the Miami avenue crossing of the big four railroad about 8 o’clock this morning. Cars were jammed together and it was some time before the track could be cleared.

75 Years Ago

June 4, 1944

Donald Potter was elected president of the Sidney High school alumni during the annual reception for the Class of 1944 last evening.

———

As American heavy bombers and long range fighters shuttled between British and Russian air bases in their attacks on Germany. American forces in Italy today battered their way through the enemy defense in depth in their two-pronged attack on Rome.

50 Years Ago

June 4, 1969

JACKSON CENTER- Larry D. Wahrer, 29, native of Tiffin and teacher in Jackson Center, since 1966, has been named high school principal.. His appointment was confirmed by the board of education at a meeting Monday night. He formerly taught high school goverment and history.

———

The $600 Lucky Barrel prize stayed in the till Tuesday when the name of Merle Wildermuth was selected at Kaufman’s store. He had not registered. Signing is now under way at Famous Supply.

25 Years Ago

June 4, 1994

Autumn Boswell faces a challenge teen-agers never encounter. And she does so with faith optimisim and a sense of humor. Boswell, who will be a senior this fall at Fairlawn High School, has an inoperable brain tumor. At the age of 16, she faces a formidable opponent and weekly doses of chemotherapy Radiation will come later. “ I had two priorities-the first to complete my finals at school and the second to have my senior pictures while I still had hair, she says with a smile.” I accomplished what I set out to do, but I don’t think my grades will be anything to brag about.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

