125 Years Ago

June 5, 1894

The annual banquet of the alumni of the Sidney schools given in honor of the graduating class, was held last night in the handsome new home of Dr. H.E. Bebe on North Ohio avenue .J.D. Barnes, president of the alumni welcomed the members, with Miss Lizzie Foster responding on behalf of the class.

The committee on the children’s home have been visiting children’s homes in several counties this week, with a view to getting the best plan for the new home here.

100 Years Ago

June 5, 1919

Parents and other persons interested in the progress of the Sidney schools have been invited to visit the several grades below the high school on four days beginning June 6. They have been invited to visit the schools in the afternoon.

Perhaps the heaviest boxing contests that will ever be put on in this part of Ohio will be held at the armory tomorrow evening when Sgt. “Hope” Mullins, a promising middleweight, from Muncie, Ind. Meets Andy “Rube” Wenner in a 10 round feature event on the boxing program which will feature several preliminaries.

75 Years Ago

June 5, 1944

The official federal inspection of the new wing at Wilson Memorial Hospital was completed yesterday afternoon and the new facility turned over to Kent Bros. Co.; the contractor, to the representative of the Federal government. The new unit will provide an additional 20 beds as well as much needed storage and service place.

Delay in completion of the Court street bridge over the Miami river is beginning to irk East Sidney residents. Letters of complaint over the delay have been sent to city officials, Shelby county commissioners, the state highway director, and the War Production Board. Lack of steel being available has been cited as the cause for the prolonged delay in completing the project.

50 Years Ago

June 5, 1969

Shelby County commissioners will not be in the courthouse Saturday morning, but they will still meet. Like the county’s first three man board of county commissioners did 150 years ago, the present board will hold its 9-12 a.m. session at Hardin. It’s part of the country’s sesquicentennial observance which began April 1. On June 7, 1819, commissioners Robert McClure, William Berry and John Wilson held their first meeting in the same small log schoolhouse where the first common pleas court convened May 17 of that year. At their meeting 150 years later commissioners Merton Maxwell, John Gepfrey and Don Conklin will meet and appoint Milliard Jackson as treasurer and name Mrs. Bernard Hereld as their clerk.

25 Years Ago

June 5, 1994

For the past 14 years Shelby County has experienced the 10th highest job increase among all 88 counties of Ohio. The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland used Ohio Bureau of Employment Security statistics to rank counties on the number of new jobs created in recent years. Shelby County ranked number 10 in the highest percentage of new jobs created from 1979 to 1993. Shelby County saw a 44.6 percent increase in jobs with 16.9 percent in manufacturing, 66.6 percent in construction, 44.7 in retail and wholesale trade, 38.4 percent in finance, insurance and real estate, 120 percent in service jobs , and 33.9 percent in government. “ I know we have had considerable job growth” said Mark Wells, director of the West Central Ohio Development Council. He said that Shelby County had a good industrial base and companies have expanded and new companies started up.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

