BELLEFONTAINE – Discovery Riders is having a volunteer training from 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 15 at its facility, 1797 State Route 47 East, Bellefontaine.

Discovery Riders is a non-profit therapeutic riding facility that serves individuals with disabilities.

Anyone who would like to inquire should contact Sarah McDivitt at info@discoveryriders.org or call 937-935-6549.