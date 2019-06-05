Pursuit in stolen Sidney car leads to teen arrest

MIDDLETOWN — A teenager was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a high speed pursuit in a stolen Sidney vehicle ends with a serious injury crash in Middletown.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSP) Lebanon post, an OSP trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding on Interstate 75 near mile marker 38 in Warren County Wednesday, June 5, at 2:09 a.m. A leads check, the release said, further revealed the Sidney Police Department entered the vehicle was stolen out of Shelby County.

The suspect vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued, the release said. The pursuit traversed multiple roadways, including state Route 123, state Route 122 and Dixie Highway, as it entered into the city of Middletown. The pursuit came to an end on Central Avenue in Middletown when another motorist pulled in front of the suspect vehicle from Bellemonte Street. The suspect vehicle struck the other motorist, ejecting its female driver.

The suspect was found to be a 17-year-old male, who was taken into custody without further incident. He sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by squad to Atrium Medical Center.

The ejected female suffered life-threatening head injuries and was also transported to Atrium Medical Center. EMS personnel on scene believed she would be transferred from Atrium to a Level 1 trauma center, the release said.

There was also a passenger in the female’s vehicle, who sustained non-life threatening injuries. That passenger was transported to Atrium Medical Center by squad as well.

The suspect was found to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the incident, the release said.

The suspect vehicle had the right-of-way in the intersection where the crash occurred, the release said, but was not in legal use of the roadway. The release said he was traveling at speeds in excess of 80 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

Crash reconstruction also responded to the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.