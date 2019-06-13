125 Years Ago

June 13, 1894

Shelby County needs a children’s home. For a number of years the infirmary directors were able to find homes for the little waifs than found homes in the infirmary. But during the past few years more children have gone there than for homes can be procured. Now there are 15 small children housed there. Shelby County was taking some steps toward having a children’s home where destitute youngsters can be properly cared for until homes can be procured for them.

———

Rev. A.J. Reller was installed yesterday as pastor of the St. Paul German Evangelical church. He comes to Sidney from Crown Point, Indiana.

100 Years Ago

June 13, 1919

City council at its meeting last night passed an ordinance, under suspension of the rules, fixing salaries of members of the police and fire departments. The chief of police will receive $1,200 and three patrolmen 1,020 EACH. The fire chief will be paid $1,200; two drivers, 1,020 each; a horseman, a ladder-man and a pipe-man, 1,020 each. The salary of the superintendent at Graceland cemetery was fixed at $200 a year.

———

At a meeting of the guarantors of the Sidney Chautauqua held last evening, it was decided to hold the Chautauqua from June 27 to July 3, on the Starrett park, near the Children’s home pike, river bridge in the south end of town. H.M. Faulkner, was named secretary. Harry Bennett is president of the group.

75 Years Ago

June 13, 1944

After a month of nearly non-stop bombing the 11,000 Italian soldiers defending Pantelleria island surrender as an Allied Invasion force approaches. American bombers attack U-boat shipyards in Wihelmshaven , Germany. Britain’s Royal Air Force stages its biggest bombing raid to date, dropping 1,000 kg of bombs on Dusseldorf.

———

The fund for the erection of the honor roll in the court house square was swelled today by a $61 contribution from the Perry township defense council. The presentation was made by J. Cable Pepper, secretary-treasurer of the council to W.A. Trimpe, county coordinator. They later said this morning that additional funds for this purpose continue to roll in.

50 Years Ago

June 13, 1969

Two high school juniors Thursday will represent Sidney at the opening of the 1968 Buckeye Boys State sponsored by American Legion posts in Ohio. Steve Williams, son of Mr. and Ms. Jack Williams, will represent Sidney High School. Steven Peltier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Peltier will represent Holy Angels High School.

———

Miss Donna Knoop is serving as an instructor for the Ohio 4-H Club congress in session at The Ohio State University, Columbus. A recent graduate of Fairlawn High School, Miss Knoop is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Knoop, Sidney.

25 Years Ago

June 13, 1994

Wilson Memorial Hospital honored more than 150 volunteers during the annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon held recently at the Sidney Holiday Inn. During 1993 volunteers contributed 23,000 hours of service to the hospital. John Mirahito, president and chief executive officer, extended the welcome and expressed his appreciation for the many hours of service for the hospital. ”Volunteers play a vital role in helping the hospital with its goal of maintaining a patient-oriented focus”, he said. Christine Boysel, luncheon coordinator, told of the many ways volunteers help the hospital. They help visitors find there way around the hospital, assist anxious relatives awaiting the completion of surgeries, deliver flowers and balloons to patients and operate the gift shop. Several Volunteers were recognized for hours of service. Catherine Roeller and Mary Evelyn Salm have contributed 6,000 hours,

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

